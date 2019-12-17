Lauv & LANY Join Forces For Emo-Pop Anthem “Mean It”

EDIT: The post has been updated with Lauv & LANY’s colorful “Mean It” video. Watch below.

Lauv’s debut album, ~how i’m feeling~, is coming together nicely. The 25-year-old is currently enjoying a worldwide hit with “fuck, i’m lonely” and could have another one with “Mean It.” A collaboration with LANY, the emotional pop song is about wanting to know where you stand in a relationship. “Small talk, no conversation,” Ari Leff (his real name) begins the track. “That look makes me impatient, I can’t tell what you’re thinking.” He decides to lay down an ultimatum on the chorus.

“Baby, don’t run me ’round and ’round… don’t kiss me right now,” the hitmaker sings. “On your lips just leave it, if you don’t mean it.” It turns out that Paul Klein is experiencing something similar. “You know you’ve got me in the palm of your hand, but I love those hands,” he laments on his verse. “But you only let me hold you when he can’t.” Ouch. What’s it all about? “I started ‘Mean It’ from the perspective of what I thought somebody might want to say to me,” Lauv explains in the press release.

“Paul and I had been talking about working together for a long time, then one day I texted him the idea for the song and it just clicked,” he continues. “I think it’s a perfect blend of our two sounds, so I’m super stoked and honored to have this song together.” Listen to “Mean It” below. ~how i’m feeling~ drops March 6, 2020.

