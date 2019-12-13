2019 In Review: We Revisit Katy Perry’s Colorful Year (32 Pics)

2019 is rapidly coming to a close, which means now is the perfect time to look back on everything that went down in the last 12 months. It’s been an action-packed year for some of our favorites. And that’s especially the case for Katy Perry. The 35-year-old kept her schedule jam-packed with the latest season of American Idol and a continuous release schedule of new music. That means that we regularly got fierce television appearances and several seriously underrated bops and perfect videos. On that note, justice for “Never Really Over” and “Small Talk.” Oh yeah, she also made up with Taylor Swift. But that’s barely scratching the surface of what went down.

What else did Katy get into? Well, she took the stage with Kacey Musgraves twice to pay tribute to Dolly Parton. Once was at the Grammys. Then she stole the show at the Met Gala by dressing up as a crystal chandelier at the main event and a cheeseburger at an after party. Who stood a chance at besting Katy Perry when the year’s theme was all things camp?! There was a jazz-inventing performance at 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and an appearance at Coachella. Most recently, we’re getting some performances on the Jingle Ball Tour as well as a belated but very welcome “Cozy Little Christmas” video.

Through it all, she delivered a rainbow bright collection of paparazzi pics. Scroll through a gallery of photos up top to revisit the “Harleys In Hawaii” legend’s busy year. You can also press play on all the new music and videos we got below.

“365”

“Con Calma”

“Never Really Over”

“Small Talk”

“Harleys In Hawaii”

“Cozy Little Christmas”

What was your favorite thing Katy Perry did in 2019? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!