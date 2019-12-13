New Find: Clinton Kane Impresses With “So I Don’t Let Me Down”

Australia’s Clinton Kane first generated buzz (and a loyal online following) by posting covers on YouTube. That caught the attention of Columbia Records and his debut EP, this is what it feels like, arrived earlier this year. The 20-year-old now returns with a new track called “So I Don’t Let Me Down” that finds him grappling with change. “Looking for a better way to deal with all the little changes, that keep freaking me out,” he sings on the chorus. “Wouldn’t hurt to figure out a better way of imitating, so I don’t let me down.”

The inspiration for the song? “Feelings suck,” Clinton explains. “And change is annoying and scary because, quite honestly, I like to be in control of everything that happens and wanna be in the know. ‘So I Don’t Let Me Down’ is about having to accept the fact that life just doesn’t work that way. You have to learn to deal with it, and by deal with it I mean cry in a corner.” With obvious songwriting nous and whiskey-smooth vocals, the newcomer is destined to have a very big 2020. Listen to his next hit below.

