JoJo Puts A Fresh Spin On “The Christmas Song” For Amazon Music

Mariah Carey may be the Queen of Christmas. But she’s most certainly not the only diva putting us in the mood for the holidays. With December 25 creeping closer by the day, we’ve seen a massive influx of festive bops every New Music Friday. This week is no exception. And the clear standout from the most recent crop comes from JoJo. Today (December 13) the hitmaker partners with Amazon Music to deliver a freshly reimagined version of “The Christmas Song.” It’s always a risk to play with the classics. However, JoJo has no troubles making this one her own. And the end result is a vocally superior must-hear.

What inspired the song selection? “‘The Christmas Song’ makes me feel like I’m home. My mom was part of a caroling troop and I learned ‘The Christmas Song’ from hearing her sing it year after year,” JoJo said in a press release. “It makes me feel nostalgic, and I’m instantly transported back to the holidays in New England. There’s nothing like coming inside from the cold of the fresh December snow and warming up with hot chocolate by a wood burning stove. This is gonna be my first Christmas in Los Angeles, but singing this song makes me feel like a kid again waiting for Santa to slide down the chimney.” Amazon Music users can press play below.

Do you love JoJo’s take on the festive classic? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!