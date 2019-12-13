Club Queen! Sofia Carson Reunites With R3HAB On “I Luv U”

Sofia Carson is really carving out a niche as pop’s new club queen. Over the past two years, the 26-year-old has collaborated with a bunch of EDM heavy-hitters including Galantis, Alan Walker, Grey and R3HAB (twice). The Descendants star reunites with the Dutch producer on “I Luv U,” an all-too relatable track about being head over heels for someone who doesn’t quite feel the same way. “I been falling for a while now,” Sofia sings over R3HAB’s crisp house beats. “But you been lying for a while now.”

That takes us to the anthemic chorus. “I love you, but I wish it wasn’t true,” she laments. “‘Cause I know you think of her when I’m lying next to you.” The Joseph Toman-directed video for “I Luv U” also arrived today (December 13) and it begins with a monologue written by Sofia. “She fell for him like a petal falls from a flower,” the triple threat says. “Until every piece of her was his.” Watch the striking visual, which includes footage from photo shoots, recording sessions and dance rehearsals, below.

