Lost Hit: Taylor Swift’s “New Romantics” Deserved More

Taylor Swift’s 1989 remains one of the single largest pop events in recent memory. Released in late 2014, the mega-seller moved a staggering 1.287 million units in its first week. Not only that, but the LP (Taylor’s fifth) spawned five Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Three of those – “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space” and “Bad Blood” – topped the chart. Based on those impressive metrics alone, it’s hardly surprising that it earned Album Of The Year at the 2016 Grammys. And really, the project is just that good. In fact, it’s one of those rarities where every song could have gotten a proper single treatment. Today I’d like to focus on one gem that got away – “New Romantics.”

Produced by Shellback and Max Martin, “New Romantics” didn’t even land on the album’s standard edition. Instead, it was an addition to the deluxe copy. That didn’t make it any less of an instant fan favorite. Laying her voice over exuberant beats, Taylor explores the state of love for her generation. “Baby we’re the new romantics,” she declares. What does that mean exactly? Well she pragmatically lays it all out on the free-wheeling chorus. “Heartbreak is the national anthem. We sing it proudly. We’re too busy dancing to get knocked off our feet. Baby we’re the new romantics. The best people in life are free.” Everything about the bop screams hit.

In a perfect world, it would have easily netted her another Top 10 after “Out Of The Woods” landed lower on the chart (a travesty for another day). And in a cruel twist of fate, it almost happened. Taylor did release “New Romantics” to radio and rolled out a video (comprised of tour footage) in support of the track. However, it never got the push it truly deserved. Instead it lives in the world somewhere between true single with an involved promotional campaign and buzz track. That’s simply not fair. Revisit the supersized should-be smash below and let us know if you agree.

