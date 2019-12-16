She Did It! Mariah Carey’s “AIWFCIY” Claims Top Spot On Billboard Hot 100

The time has finally come for the Queen of Christmas to get what she so desperately deserves. What is that exactly? Her 19th number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Around this time every year Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” begins steadily climbing the chart. Last year, it capped out at number three (its previous all-time peak). However today (December 16) the jubilant bop officially reached the top spot. The news comes 25 years after the beloved classic’s initial release and is a historic accomplishment for Mimi.

Aside from being her 19th song to claim the honor (her first since 2008’s “Touch My Body”), it makes her one of a small class of acts with number ones in the ’90s, ’00s and ’10s. Who else is in the club? Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Usher. In their writeup, Billboard notes that the “A No No” diva could become the first-ever artist to top the charts in four decades if “AIWFCIY” holds strong through the new year. This also marks the first time a holiday song has topped the Hot 100 since “The Chipmunk Song” in 1959.

That’s not all, either. The Lamb Whisperer also tops out Rolling Stone’s Top 100 Songs chart this week. We love to see talent win in such a big way!

