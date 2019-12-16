A Rocky Start: Liam Payne’s ‘LP1’ Debuts At Number 111 On Billboard 200

The numbers are in from opening week of Liam Payne’s LP1, and they aren’t the greatest. Today (December 16) Billboard confirmed the One Direction alum’s debut solo album entered the Billboard 200 at number 111. Online estimates approximate that the collection moved around 9,500 units in its first week of release. To put that in perspective, Camila Cabello’s sophomore effort Romance debuts this week at number 3 with an estimated 86,000 units moved. Thankfully the 26-year-old fared significantly better in the UK where he broke into the Top 20.

Though it’s a respectable showing, it is still less than the precedent set by former bandmates ZAYN, Niall Horan and Harry Styles. The latter is expected to top next week’s Billboard 200 with Fine Line. What happened? Reviews for Liam’s first outing haven’t been the strongest. The album is also lacking a recent chart hit. Lead single “Strip That Down” broke into the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2017. But following singles have been met with diminishing returns. If something off the tracklist resonates with the public, Liam may be able to turn things around.

