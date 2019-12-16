Allie X Will Kick Off 2020 With New Album ‘Cape God’

Not long now. Earlier today (December 16), Allie X announced that her sophomore LP, Cape God, will be released on February 21, 2020. “I am so proud of this record and can’t wait to share it with you,” the pop auteur tweeted. “2020 is ours.” She also shared the striking cover art, which finds the Canadian running through the woods with a stick in her hands. It’s distinctly darker and less stylized than previous offerings. Oh, and Allie will support the opus with a world tour that kicks off in San Diego, California on March 22.

The 12-track album features the singles “Fresh Laundry,” “Rings A Bell,” “Regulars” and “Love Me Wrong” featuring Troye Sivan. He isn’t the only guest, however. Mitski also lends her voice to a track called “Susie Save Your Love.” Other notable titles include “June Gloom,” “Devil I Know” and “Madame X” (Madonna is shaking). Cape God is available to pre-order now and is being released in several different bundles including merchandise and album tickets. Get your copy here and see Allie’s tour dates below.

