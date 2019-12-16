CYN Wants To Know “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?”

CYN's 'Holy Roller' Video One of the best songs of 2019 now has one of the coolest videos. Watch 'Holy Roller.' MORE >>

Always ahead of the curve, CYN has released a NYE anthem while the rest of the game is still churning out festive bops. The breakout star, who dropped one of the best pop songs of 2019 with “Holy Roller,” tackles “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?” — a jazz standard closely associated with Ella Fitzgerald. Those are (frankly impossible) shoes to fill, but she does an admirable job regardless. CYN’s version is faithful to the original, and showcases her perfect pitch and powerful vocals.

“I had a daydream about being in an emerald dress and singing this song —just all around classic vibes,” she says of the just-released video. “I knew immediately August Getty would have a dress for me. I was envisioning Dorothy taking a pit stop off of the yellow brick road to sing a song to an audience that is never revealed, and thanks to my friend Remy Le Boeuf (who helped me with the instrumental arrangement) and my friends at YouTube, my daydream came true just in time for the holidays.”

Watch CYN’s glamorous rendition of “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?” below.

