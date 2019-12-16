Leona Lewis Unveils New Lyric Video For “One More Sleep”

In much the same way that Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” ascends the charts every December, Leona Lewis’ “One More Sleep” also experiences an annual surge in popularity. The festive bop, which was first released in 2013 as the lead single from Christmas, With Love, is particularly adored in the UK where it has re-entered the top 20 for the last two years. It’s on track to do it all over again in 2019 — and could climb considerably higher with the arrival of a lyric video.

Given that “One More Sleep” already has a perfectly merry visual, the songbird has opted for an animated lyric video. There are reindeer, decorations and gifts aplenty in the clip, which will hopefully bring “One More Sleep” to an even bigger audience. After all, the soulful anthem is one of the better Christmas originals of the 2010s. Now we just need new, non-seasonal fare from Leona. Four years have passed since the arrival of I Am and fans (including myself) are going through withdrawals.

Watch Leona’s “One More Sleep” lyric video below.

