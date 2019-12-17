The Most-Streamed Songs of The Decade Will Have You Making A New Playlist

As the 2010s come to an end, so too does another ten years of streaming music. People are looking back at their personal accounts, seeing how their taste has changed. Some have gone from a die-hard “Single Ladies” fan to listening to “Sunflower.” While others are learning that they would prefer to rock out to “Radioactive.”

But what if we pool all of that information together and look at the world as a whole. What do you think the most-streamed songs are from the decade? Forewarning, some of these songs might get stuck in your head, so we recommend just playing them all on loop!

“Shape Of You” By Ed Sheeran Still Makes Us Want To Dance

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran’s debut album graced our lives in 2011. From there, the English singer and guitarist took off, winning award after award and even performing with Sir Elton John at the 2013 Grammy Awards. This past decade, Sheeran released numerous hits, but there is one that stood out among the rest: “Shape of You.”

In December 2019, Sheeran was named the top artist of the decade by the Official Charts Company for being the most successful performer in the UK. Eight of his songs were also featured in the company’s chart for top songs of the decade. “Shape of You” was number one.

Coming up soon is another song from the incredible Ed Sheeran.