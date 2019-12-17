BTS, Post Malone & More To Perform At ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Time is ticking down on 2019, which means that we need to start thinking about plans for New Year’s Eve. Whatever they entail, you’ll want to make sure that you get in front of a TV to watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020. Why’s that? Because the annual broadcast boasts a very star-studded lineup this year. That includes a list of talented performers such as Post Malone, BTS, Alanis Morissette and Sam Hunt. Today (December 17) we learned that the “Circles” hitmaker headlines the show.

His performance will be one of the last of the year, and it is bound to be a must-see. Meanwhile I’m excited to find out what the K-Pop Kings will bring to the table. They’ve released so much music this year, and I’m willing to bet a tightly choreographed set is coming in hot. Rob Mills, senior vice president, Alternative Series, Specials and Late Night, ABC Entertainment, opened up about the lineup in a quote shared with Variety. “Ringing in the New Year with this unbelievable roster of talent is sure to be a magical event,” he said. “We couldn’t be more excited to honor and share this iconic celebration with the world.”

Will you be tuning in this year? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!