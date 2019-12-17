2019 In Review: We Revisit Christina Aguilera’s Bold Year (21 Pics)

2019 is rapidly coming to a close, which means now is the perfect time to look back on everything that went down in the last 12 months. It’s been an action-packed year for some of our favorites. And that’s certainly the case for Christina Aguilera. The pop icon spent a good portion of time onstage this year. Of course, she heated up Sin City with her Vegas residency The Xperience (where she also teased an upcoming Latin album). But the “Express” diva traveled Europe and Mexico on The X Tour. 20 years into her career and still booking stages on a global level. Pretty sure that’s the literal definition of legends only.

And that’s barely scratching the surface of what went down. An international traveler and fashion icon, Christina was a guest of honor at shows for Paris and London Fashion Week. She was also recognized as a Disney Legend and teased the possibility of contributing music to the soundtrack for the live-action Mulan. “Reflection” 2.0? Sign us up! Speaking of music… While we’re still waiting on that follow-up to Mi Reflejo, Xtina generously graced our ears with a couple bops. She served Back To Basics vibes on “Haunted Heart.” Her jazzy contribution to The Addams Family soundtrack was a mainstay on any and all Halloween playlists this year.

Even better was her reunion with A Great Big World on “Fall On Me.” Recently the trio played the emotional ballad at the 2019 American Music Awards. I’m sure you won’t be surprised to learn that vocals were served. Scroll through a gallery of photos up top to revisit Legendtina’s busy year. You can also press play on all the new music we got below.

“Fall On Me”

“Fall On Me” Live at the 2019 AMAs

“Haunted Heart”

What was your favorite thing Xtina did in 2019? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!