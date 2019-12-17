Mariah Carey To Release New “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Video

It has been a monumental week for Mariah Carey. The seasonal superhero’s annually-charting “All I Want For Christmas Is You” finally ascended to the top spot yesterday (December 17) — a mere 25 years after being released. That feat increased Mimi’s tally of number one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 to 19, and elevated her to the highly-exclusive club of artists that have had number one hits across three different decades. Oh, and she also extended another record by spending her 80th week at number one.

A mere mortal would be exhausted from all that slayage, but Mariah is just warming up. Pop’s very own Christmas angel is celebrating her latest chart-topper (and its 25th anniversary) by releasing a new video. “Excited to debut my brand new music video for ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU in celebration of #MC25,” she captioned a preview of the highly festive visual on social media. “Tune in for the world premiere on DECEMBER 20th at 12AM ET!!! Join me for a LIVE Q&A right before at 11:30PM ET on YouTube.”

See a sneak peek of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” 2.0 below.

