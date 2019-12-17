Taylor Swift’s “Beautiful Ghosts” Overlooked For Best Original Song At 2020 Oscars

It’s shaping up to be a tight race for the title of Best Original Song at the 2020 Oscars. Yesterday (December 16) the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed a shortlist of 15 songs in the running. And there were some expected names up for consideration. That includes Beyoncé (“Spirit” from The Lion King) and Elton John (“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman and “Never Too Late” from The Lion King). However, one notable title is missing. That would be Taylor Swift’s “Beautiful Ghosts.” The Lover hitmaker teamed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber to write the ballad for Cats.

Despite picking up a nomination in the same category at the Golden Globes, the song is notable only in absence on the list. It’s a curious snub on the Academy’s behalf. However, the 30-year-old did not seem overly bothered by the news. Instead, she stunned in a floral gown at the film’s New York City premiere last night. Of the 15 songs that did make the cut, only five will be up for the award come showtime on February 9. Based on what we’ve seen thus far, I’m expecting Beyoncé will be a frontrunner. However, we won’t know for sure until the final list is announced January 13.

In the meantime revisit Taylor’s Oscar-snubbed “Beautiful Ghosts” and peruse the full shortlist below.

“Beautiful Ghosts”

Best Original Song Shortlist

“Speechless” from “Aladdin”

“Letter to My Godfather” from “The Black Godfather”

“I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough”

“Da Bronx” from “The Bronx USA”

“Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II”

“Stand Up” from “Harriet”

“Catchy Song” from “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

“Never Too Late” from “The Lion King”

“Spirit” from “The Lion King”

“Daily Battles” from “Motherless Brooklyn”

“A Glass of Soju” from “Parasite”

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”

“High Above the Water” from “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am”

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4”

“Glasgow” from “Wild Rose”

