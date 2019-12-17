Barbra Streisand Inspired Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing”

Barbra Streisand’s Instagram account is the gift that keeps on giving. When she’s not posting mind-melting flashbacks and cute candids, the living legend is sharing fun facts. Take this gem. “Last night I was working on my book and had the news on in the background (which started driving me nuts)… so I changed the channel and heard Katie Kadan on The Voice singing the hit song ‘I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing,'” she began the post — before revealing that she indirectly inspired the power ballad.

“Fun fact… this song was inspired by an interview I did with Jim [her husband James Brolin] on 20/20 when we first met! In the interview, I told Barbara Walters that Jim said to me one night as we were falling asleep, ‘I don’t want to fall asleep, ’cause I’ll miss you.’ Songwriter Diane Warren was watching that night and wrote a song around that line — Aerosmith took it to #1!” Barbra’s impact is too real. Maybe she could add the ballad to the setlist on her next concert tour. See the pop icon’s post below.

Are you surprised by this revelation? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!