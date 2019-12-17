Hair, Leather, And Rock And Roll: What Bad-Boy Legends Look Like Today

Rock gods of the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s attracted millions of screaming fans. Even today those loyal will still line up to see a performance. It wasn’t just the music that attracted them. It was also the musicians’ bad-boy personas and good looks. Did rockin’ out so hard night after night affect their looks?

Consider Cure singer Robert Smith. He went from being a Gothic teddy bear to a frightening version of Edward Scissorhands. And David Lee Roth still thinks its 1970, even though he should have hung up the mic a long time ago. Take a look at these rock legends to see how their looks fared over the years.

Axl Rose Welcomed Everyone To The Jungle

Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Guns N’ Roses is arguably one of the most popular hard rock bands to come out of the ’80s. Leading the charge with his powerful vocals was none other than Axl Rose, co-founder and dream-boat of the band. Their first album, Appetite for Destruction, still holds the record for the best-selling debut album of all time, selling more than 18 million copies.

After you get over the angst behind the lyrics and the many guitar riffs, you’re left watching a ridiculously attractive guy on stage doing what he did best. It definitely didn’t hurt that Axl had the long-hair rock-legend thing going for him! Too bad he couldn’t stay young forever.