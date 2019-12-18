What Is Bandit & Bardot? Miley Cyrus, We Need Answers!

Smilers are really going through it. There’s still no sign of the second and third installments of Miley Cyrus’ planned EP trilogy and their glorious leader has been cagey about what comes next. We got the very good “Slide Away” and that soundtrack song that is best left unmentioned. Now, the 27-year-old might be about to flip the script entirely. Speculation is rife that Miley has formed a new band called Bandit And Bardot. And, there’s actually a little bit of evidence to back it up.

Rolling Stone reveals that Smiley Miley Inc., the pop icon’s company, has made an application to trademark the name for “entertainment services, namely, live musical performances by a musical band; entertainment services, namely, live performances by professional singer, musician, and entertainer [and] entertainment, namely, live music concerts.” Oh, and it might be a joint effort with singer/songwriter Cody Simpson. His involvement has been inferred by the name itself (it sounds like a duo) and a little fan sleuthing (below).

This actually sounds like a fun side-project. There are no rules in the streaming age, so there’s no reason why Miley can’t rock out with Bandit And Bardot, and continue teasing us with EPs and stand-alone singles. (Hell, even MC7). The thing that sets Miley apart from her contemporaries is her willingness to experiment and general lack of fucks, so this is very much on-brand for her. Read Rolling Stone’s full analysis here and see some of the fan commentary below.

Well… I guess Miley and Cody's new band "Bandit & Bardot" is coming. pic.twitter.com/aanFIbbiTw — Miley Cyrus Charts (@CyrusOnChart) December 17, 2019

Miley has filed a trademark application for BANDIT AND BARDOT, that may be a new band of Her with Cody Simpson. pic.twitter.com/UGB0b5HinQ — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyUpdates) December 17, 2019

So Bandit and Bardot is an official thing pic.twitter.com/8vq8gqofK9 — ⵣ (@sheroCyrxs) December 17, 2019

i liked bandit and bardot before they were cool — fashion ratz (@tnuolbaliel) December 17, 2019

