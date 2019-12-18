Blanco Brown Taps Ciara For “The Git Up” Remix

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” wasn’t the only country/hip-hop hybrid to crossover in 2019. Blanco Brown’s ruthlessly catchy “The Git Up” also cracked the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 and performed even better internationally — going top 10 in Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The unstoppable bop is about to get a second wind thanks to the imminent release of a remix featuring Ciara. “What if I told y’all this was coming real soon?!” the artist/producer captioned the cover art of “The Git Up” version 2.0 on Instagram.

While “real soon” could mean anything in the music industry, this week’s New Music Friday is a fairly safe bet. The remix caps another busy year for Ciara. She self-released Beauty Marks (her 7th LP) earlier this year, gave us a couple of notable collaborations including “Evapora” with Iza and Major Lazer, and recently dropped the feel-good “Melanin.” A country anthem might seem a little left field for the R&B icon, but “The Git Up” is a dance song and nobody moves better than CiCi. See Blanco Brown’s announcement below.

