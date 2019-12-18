Megan Thee Stallion & Normani Join Forces For “Diamonds”

Megan Thee Stallion is arguably the breakout star of 2019 courtesy of viral hits “Big Ole Freak” and “Hot Girl Summer.” In fact, the Houston rapper is so hot that she has been handpicked for the Birds Of Prey soundtrack. The 24-year-old shared pictures from a video shoot on social media, tagging the DC franchise. (It’s a spin-off from Suicide Squad starring Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn). She also revealed the involvement of Normani, who can be seen sitting in a car next to Megan in one of the glamorous pics.

It didn’t take long for the social media Gods to provide even more information on the collaboration. The song’s co-writers, Kameron Glasper and Tayla Parx, jumped on Instagram to reveal the title. According to Glapser, Megan and Normani’s duet is called “Diamonds” and has been selected as the lead single from the Birds Of Prey soundtrack. If so, this is a huge. The original Suicide Squad soundtrack reached number one on the Billboard 200 and delivered massive hits with Twenty One Pilots’ “Heathens” and Lil Wayne’s “Sucker For Pain.”

Brace yourself for “Diamonds” and check out Megan’s post below.

