Justin Timberlake Is Cooking Up Something With Meek Mill

Justin Timberlake has kept a relatively low profile — at least, musically — in 2019. Instead, the 38-year-old has focussed on his acting career and Trolls 2. There have been several hints, however, that progress has been made on his 6th LP. Way back in March, Justin posted an Instagram video of a studio session with Timbaland. He also promised “more claps that slap soooooon” in the caption. Those are yet to eventuate, but the superstar did spend some time in the studio with Lizzo recently, which suggests that the project is still moving forward.

That takes us to Meek Mill’s latest Instagram post. He shared a clip on the set of what appears to be a music video. In the background, you can clearly see Justin doing his thing. “I hope you still believe in me @justintimberlake,” Meek captioned the black-and-white visual. “2020 gone be different.” Given the collaborators, it’s fair to assume that JT6 won’t be another country-infused opus like Man Of The Woods. Rather, it looks like the enduring hitmaker is returning to his R&B/pop roots. See Meek’s Instagram video below.

