Mariah Carey Talks “All I Want For Christmas Is You” With ‘Billboard’

Mariah Carey got what she deserved in 2019. Twenty-five years after releasing “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” the festive classic finally claimed the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. And history was made. With the accomplish, Mimi netted her 19th number one on the chart. She also is now one of an elite class of musicians to reach the pinnacle multiple times across three decades. In honor of her latest accomplishment and general dominance of the holiday season, she sat down with Billboard to talk all things Christmas. For starters, the Lamb Whisperer reflected on the marketing strategy for “AIWFCIY.”

“We definitely wanted to kick it into high gear this year with the song to celebrate the 25th anniversary,” she explained. The Caution diva also revealed her surprise at the quick ascent. “But I definitely didn’t expect it to hit No. 1 two weeks before Christmas. … I just want to thank everybody. I want the world to have the best holiday ever.” Aside from sharing her gratitude, the living legend also shared her holiday plans. What’s on the schedule? “At least a week of Christmas music and Christmas movies and activities only. When we’re relaxing, no one’s allowed to listen to anything but Christmas music until Jan. 1.” Sounds like a solid plan.

Check out the full interview here for additional insight and dive into some of the photos below.

