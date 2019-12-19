Should Have Been Bigger: Fergie’s “M.I.L.F. $” Is A Slept-On Gem

In this franchise, we look back on songs that deserved a little more love and attention.

Two years have passed and I still have PTSD from Fergie’s calamitous Double Dutchess rollout. From endless delays to label drama, everything went horribly wrong. I do, however, have one happy memory from the era and it is called “M.I.L.F. $.” The spiritual successor to “Fergalicious” is entirely outrageous. And not just because of the titular acronym (which Fergie rebrands as “Moms I’d Like to Follow”). This is semi-rapped banger about motherhood by that begins with the lyric: “Heard you in the mood for a little MILF-shake.”

Things just get wilder from there. “Me and the girls, up in the club,” the 44-year-old spits over Polow da Don’s bone-rattling beats. “Hating-ass hoes, but I don’t give a fuck.” It turns out our heroine is just trying to blow off a little steam after spending all week making money moves and looking flawless. And that’s on top of parental duties. “M.I.L.F. $” is gloriously unapologetic. Being a mom and turning up in the club aren’t mutually exclusive. Particularly when you’re “I-N-D-E-P-E-N-D-E-N-T.” Norma Rae wishes.

Despite debuting at an impressive number 34 on the Billboard Hot 100, “M.I.L.F. $” fell off the charts soon thereafter. Not only that, but it was critically maligned and completely ignored by pop radio. Even a viral, celebrity-filled video (below) couldn’t save it. A song this brazenly fucks-free and fabulous deserves a happy ending and The Gays have stepped up to write it. “M.I.L.F. $” continues to soundtrack many a drag performance and is also a firm favorite of spin class instructors. Revisit Fergie’s slept-on bop below.

