The Incredible Life Of The Music And Cultural Icon, John Lennon

Born on October 9, 1940, John Lennon grew up to become one of the most influential individuals of his time. Best-known as a founder and co-lead vocalist of the Beatles, he is renowned for his musical talent and prolific writing abilities, establishing the group as one of the greatest of all time. However, his life went far beyond Strawberry Fields and wanting to hold hands. He was an incredibly complex person that led a life of highs and lows just like any other person. Take a look to see what made John Lennon’s life so interesting and how he became the cultural icon that he is today.

He Was Raised By His Aunt, Who Didn’t Think Music Would Get Him Anywhere

Frank Loughlin/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

John Lennon grew up in Liverpool, England under the guardianship of his aunt, Mary Elizabeth “Mimi” Smith. Ironically, Lennon’s aunt Mimi had no interest in music, so it’s unsurprising that she didn’t believe her nephew could make a career out of it either.

She even commented that “The guitar’s all right John, but you’ll never make a living out of it,” something she repeatedly told him. Although he and his aunt had a loving relationship, they were at odds about Lennon’s deep interest in music.