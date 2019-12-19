Lana Del Rey Preps Spoken Word Album For January Release

Lana Del Rey’s Norman Fucking Rockwell ranks as one of the best albums of 2019 by a landslide. And thankfully we won’t have to wait too long for new material. Today (December 19), the chanteuse took to social media to reveal plans for a spoken word album. And it’s coming soon. The still untitled collection (described as “more gritty” and “freestyle poetry”) arrives January 4. Here’s the kicker. Her goal is to price the project at around a dollar. “I just love the idea that thoughts are meant to be shared and that they were priceless in some way,” she explained in a video. That’s not all, either.

According to Lana half of all profits from the release will be donated to Native American organizations. “Whether it was for preserving their rights or trying to help keep their land intact.” Why? The Grammy nominee shared her reasoning. “I just really wanted to sort of pay homage to this country that I love so much by doing my own reparation, I guess I would say,” she said. “I know it’s an unusual choice, and I have no reasoning for it other than it just feels right to me.” There’s still more on the horizon as well. LDR also provided an update on her upcoming book Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass.

Get all the details via the video below.

