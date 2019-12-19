Monsta X Links Up With Sebastián Yatra On New Bop “Magnetic”

2019 is coming to a close, but Monsta X isn’t slowing down anytime soon. The K-Pop Kings absolutely dominated the last 12 months with a slew of excellent content. That includes two albums (!!) and a handful of English-language singles. The latter – including tracks like the “Someone’s Someone” and “Middle Of The Night” – are in support of the February 14 release of their English-language album All About Luv. And today (December 19), the group adds another solid-gold bop to the mix. This time around they link up with Sebastián Yatra on a winner titled “Magnetic.”

As the title suggests, their latest is about a irresistible connection. “I’m giving it up, baby. That trying to resist what’s automatic, anyway,” they sing on the opening lines. Everything builds up to the anthemic chorus. “Your touch is magnetic ’cause I can’t forget it. There’s a power pulling me back to you. And baby, I’ll let it. ‘Cause you’re so magnetic, I get it.” Followed by an intoxicating dance break, the end result sounds like an instant hit. That’s not all, either. “Magnetic” arrived alongside an official video. Check it out below and make sure to pre-order All About Luv here.

