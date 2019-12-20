Festive! Mariah Carey Drops A New Video For “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

The Queen of Christmas truly is as generous as she is talented and gorgeous. Mariah Carey gave us so many gifts this year, and it’s not even December 25 yet. It all started with a special edition reissue of her holiday opus Merry Christmas in honor of its 25th anniversary. Then she shared rare footage from a 1994 charity concert. More recently the living legend turned her attention to the LP’s defining single – “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” We got a documentary and an opportunity to purchase signed copies of the CD single. All that hard work paid off.

This week, the timeless classic finally reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. And it doesn’t look like Mimi plans on letting go of the number one position anytime soon. Today (December 20), she continues riding the wave of forward momentum with the release of an alternate video. To the surprise of literally no one, it is a festive delight. In it the Lamb Whisperer stars in a window display that comes to life with a little magic. After that, she leads a young girl into a winter wonderland complete with dancing, intricate costumes and no shortage of joy.

Of course, this is a very smart move on Mariah’s part. Fans are bound to stream the video nonstop for the coming weeks, which will help “AIWFCIY” stay above the competition on the charts. There’s a new goal in mind now, too. If the bop holds strong through 2020, Mimi will be the first artist with number ones across four decades. Let’s make that happen because she truly deserves.

Do you love Mimi’s new video? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!