Taylor Swift Puts Her Touch On “Macavity” For ‘Cats’ Soundtrack

Well, it’s here. Today (December 20) is the day the film adaptation of Cats pounces into theaters. For those of us who aren’t attending the premiere, we can now dive into the official soundtrack on streaming services. It contains new material from the star-studded cast. Yes, that includes two solo songs from Taylor Swift. The first – “Beautiful Ghosts” – we’re already familiar with. Co-written with Andrew Lloyd Webber, it picked up a nomination for Best Original Song at the Golden Globes and made more headlines after being snubbed by the Oscars this week. However, this is the first time we’re hearing her interpretation of “Macavity.”

While “Beautiful Ghosts” is a restrained ballad, Taylor’s second offering is a decidedly more theatrical affair. Clocking in at over five minutes, she delivers no shortage of personality on the track. The end result isn’t exactly for me, but it will be interesting to see her bring it to life on the big screen. I’m also curious to see how the film performs now that it’s out. The star-studded project has been the source of much speculation since its first trailer premiered this summer. Early reviews are mixed to say the least. Will this be the breakout holiday film of 2019? We’ll have to wait and see.

In the meantime press play on “Macavity” below. Make sure to listen to the rest of the soundtrack (including Jennifer Hudson’s update on “Memory”) here.

