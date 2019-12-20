More New Music?! Pussycat Dolls Share An Update From The Studio

Don’t panic or anything, but new music from the Pussycat Dolls is on the horizon. It’s been nearly a month since the troupe slayed its comeback performance on X Factor: Celebrity. During the intricately choreographed set they also shared a snippet of an unreleased single called “React.” And to say that it sounds like a pop-saving bop is an understatement. Although they promised the track was “coming soon,” we’re still waiting for an official release date. On the bright side, it looks like we can expect more than one song. Yesterday (December 19) Nicole Scherzinger and Co. posted a couple photos from inside the recording studio.

The accompanying caption gives us a hint on the release schedule. Sadly, I wouldn’t count on anything arriving before the new year. “We’re comin’ for ya 2020,” the Dolls promised. What’s on the way? According to a report published by Us Weekly earlier this month, the girls have their eyes set on an EP. As for when it would arrive, the publication is thinking January. Although I’ve been praying for a full-length album, this provides the opportunity for a quicker turnaround and allows them to test the waters ahead of their reunion tour. And who knows. If things go well, then an LP may follow later in the new year or by 2021. Check out PCD’s latest teaser below.

