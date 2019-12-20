2019 In Review: We Look Back On Jennifer Lopez’s Iconic 2019 (36 Pics)

2019 is rapidly coming to a close, which means now is the perfect time to look back on everything that went down in the last 12 months. It’s been an action-packed year for some of our favorites. And few celebs had a better time than Jennifer Lopez. This year the mega-talented icon celebrated her 50th birthday. In the process she proved that she’s still doing it better than a crop of stars half her age by showing off all of her talents with a slew of projects. Of course, the most buzzed about is her role in Hustlers. She already picked up a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globes, and there’s been plenty of Oscar buzz. But that’s not even close to all that went down.

Aside from a high-profile press tour filled with fashionable appearances (including one at the Met Gala), J.Lo spent a good portion of the year on the road. She kicked off her It’s My Party World Tour over the summer and traveled the globe with the awe-inspiring setlist. Speaking of music, the hitmaker dropped a couple bops. The video for her rollicking single “Medicine” ranks as one of the most striking of the year. Then there was a cover of “Baila Conmigo.” You want more? Well we have more. Next up is a new movie called Marry Me. This one features co-stars Owen Wilson and Maluma. Sounds like a win in my book.

If things keep up at this pace, then it’s safe to say that J.Lo’s 2020 will be even bigger and better. Scroll through a gallery of photos up top to revisit the ageless diva’s iconic year. You can also press play on the new music we got below.

“Medicine”

“Baila Conmigo”

What was your favorite thing J.Lo did in 2019? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!