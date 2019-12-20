What’s Coming? Justin Bieber Teases Plans For 2020 On Social Media

Is new music on the horizon? It looks like Justin Bieber may be teasing the launch of his long-awaited new era. And if so, then things could be starting very soon. Today (December 20), the 25-year-old took to instagram to upload a trio of posts. All of them are of the year 2020. However, the most cryptic details are in the captions. “December 24, December 31, January 3,” the Purpose crooner wrote. Of course, this immediately sparked speculation that a single or even his fifth album could arrive on any of the above-listed dates. Fans are not just pulling these rumors out of thin air.

Justin has been hinting at plans for an album for most of the year. He mentioned an LP while sharing a stage with Ariana Grande at Coachella. Since then we’ve gotten a couple of collabs (“I Don’t Care” with Ed Sheeran and “10,000 Hours” with Dan + Shay). Even more recently, the star posted a since-deleted update on Instagram. That one promised we’d get the new album once the photo was liked 20 million times. Maybe the stars are finally aligning. I don’t know about you, but I would be alright with starting off 2020 with a new body of work from the always-reliable hit machine.

Check out his latest vague teaser below.

Are you ready for new music from Justin? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!