It’s Here! Ariana Grande Drops ‘k bye for now (swt live)’ Tour Album

Ariana Grande knows how to celebrate in style. Last night (December 22), the 26-year-old played the last show of her Sweetener World Tour. And she marked the occasion by rolling out her heavily teased live album. K bye for now (swt live) arrived online in the hours following the set, and it’s quite the gift. Comprised of 32 songs, the expansive project includes many fan-favorites off older albums alongside a sampling of bops off both Sweetener and Thank U, Next. A chance to hear live recordings of “Into You,” “God Is A Woman” and “7 rings”? Sign me up!

K bye for now (swt live) caps off an action-packed year and a half for the diminutive pop princess. In that time she dropped two studio albums and topped the Billboard Hot 100 twice. And that’s just the start. Aside from the world tour and chart success, Ari also co-executive produced the Charlie’s Angels soundtrack and lent her voice to a couple massive collabs both on and off the tracklist. She’s ending 2019 as the second most tweeted about music act of the year and is sure to continue running the game well into the new year. While we wait to find out what her next step is, listen to her latest below.

