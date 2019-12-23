Miley Cyrus Shares Her Holiday Blues On “My Sad Christmas Song”

Miley Cyrus is getting in the mood for an emo holiday on her new(-ish) festive original. Yesterday (December 22) the 27-year-old took to social media to share a track called “My Sad Christmas Song.” The downtempo ballad finds her mourning the approach of December 25 and the absence of a loved one. And it is guaranteed to hit you right in the feels. “Missing you on fucking Christmas. Why did you have to go? Wishing you a Merry Christmas. Know I miss you so,” she sings. The end result is bound to be relatable to anyone who is going into the next few days without that special someone by their side.

Why is it only new-ish? Miley explained the song’s history on Instagram. “A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. Was feeling like shit cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone,” she explained. “In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake , beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope , peace , and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins!”

Press play on “My Sad Christmas Song” below.

