Where’s The Album?! Rihanna Implies ‘R9’ Is Almost Finished

At this point Rihanna’s R9 is about as elusive as the Fountain of Eternal Youth or the lost city of Atlantis. We all want it desperately. However, it is literally nowhere to be found. January 2020 marks the fourth anniversary of the 31-year-old’s last album ANTI. And we’re still waiting for anything remotely resembling an official release date for a follow-up. On the flip side, the “Kiss It Better” diva is relentlessly teasing us in interviews and on social media. And her latest tease gives me a sliver of hope that the collection is at least almost done.

Yesterday (December 22) she took to Instagram to taunt us with a video of a dog bopping along to “Jump Around.” The important details were in the caption, though. “Update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it,” Rihanna wrote. That’s cold! On the bright side, this does imply that there’s enough material finished for her to be listening. Maybe we’ll be lucky enough to get the LP or at least a lead single sometime in the first quarter of 2020. And hopefully there won’t be as long of a gap between her ninth and tenth projects.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Rihanna revealed that she’s already in the “discovery stage” for what the Navy will surely refer to as R10. Thank the pop gods. While we wait for any sort of concrete details check out her latest tantalizing tease below.

