Mariah Carey Drops Star-Studded “AIWFCIY” Sing-Along Video

The Queen of Christmas is not letting go of the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 anytime soon. Last week Mariah Carey made (more) chart history when “All I Want For Christmas Is You” finally reached the pinnacle. A number one on the Billboard Hot 100? Hard to get. Meanwhile the Lamb Whisperer now has 19 to her name. Talk about legends only. And she stands to celebrate another landmark moment in the coming weeks. If “AIWFCIY” remains number one through the first week in 2020, then Mimi will be the first artist to top the chart in four different decades.

It’s a possibility that becomes more likely by the day with all the promo she’s doing. The living legend sold signed CD singles. Last week she dropped an alternate video that would melt even the iciest hearts. And she’s still not done. Today (December 23) she adds another to visual to the growing list. This time around we’re getting a star-studded sing-along featuring a slew of Mimi’s favorite artists. Who all made the cut? Well there’s Katy Perry and Ariana Grande alongside the likes of Anitta, Bebe Rexha, Normani and Ciara. Others who join in include JoJo Siwa, Diplo, Cyndi Lauper and many more.

“This is one of the best Christmas gifts I could ever have gotten. I am so thankful to all of my friends and favorite artists who participated in this video. You brought a huge smile to my face,” Mariah gushed on Instagram. Press play below and see if your fav makes an appearance.

