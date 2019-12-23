A Christmas Miracle! Anitta Meets Mariah Carey In Aspen

Mike Nied | December 23, 2019 1:46 pm
Anitta Mariah Carey
Anitta got everything she wanted for Christmas, and it isn’t even December 25 yet. Earlier this year we learned the Brazilian pop goddess is a devoted member of the Lambily when she posted her Mariah Carey memorabilia to Instagram. She shared her standom to celebrate being followed by the 19-time chart topper back in August. And it gets even better. Over the weekend the iconic duo enjoyed a chance encounter in Aspen. Thankfully we get to watch it all go down via a video posted to Mimi’s Instagram. And it is exceedingly iconic. In it, the Kisses icon is visibly emotional.

“All I wanted for Christmas is that,” she said. Meanwhile, Mariah ensured they were being filmed from the best angle like a true holiday angel. Anitta re-shared the video on her Instagram account and stanned out in the comments section. “MY NUMBER 1 QUEEN,” she gushed. Can we get a collab next? Of course, this is perfect timing for their surprise meet-up. Why is that? Because Anitta makes a special appearance in Mimi’s just-released “All I Want For Christmas Is You” sing-along video. Other artists featured include the likes of Ariana Grande, Katy Perry and Normani.

Dive into that star-studded affair here and then check out the divas’ first encounter below.

A chance meeting in Aspen! Love you @anitta ❤️

MY NUMBER 1 QUEEN. DIVA. Eu já falei um milhão de vezes sobre minha paixão e idolatria por ela. Nunca tive dinheiro pra ir atrás dela como a grande fã que sou. (Quando consegui dinheiro não tinha era tempo 🤦🏽‍♀️). Trouxe minha família pro meu lugar favorito. Passamos todas as noites cantando suas músicas. Eis que, de repente, o destino colocou a gente no mesmo lugar. O momento que eu ensaiei desde pequena pra acontecer. Cruzei com a razão pela qual eu quis ser artista e mudei a minha vida. Que sensação louca. Que presente de Natal. Não preciso de mais nada. All I wanted for Christmas was a moment like that. I LOVE YOU #Repost @mariahcarey ・・・ A chance meeting in Aspen! Love you @anitta ❤️

Are you excited for their collaboration? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!

