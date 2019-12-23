A Christmas Miracle! Anitta Meets Mariah Carey In Aspen

Anitta got everything she wanted for Christmas, and it isn’t even December 25 yet. Earlier this year we learned the Brazilian pop goddess is a devoted member of the Lambily when she posted her Mariah Carey memorabilia to Instagram. She shared her standom to celebrate being followed by the 19-time chart topper back in August. And it gets even better. Over the weekend the iconic duo enjoyed a chance encounter in Aspen. Thankfully we get to watch it all go down via a video posted to Mimi’s Instagram. And it is exceedingly iconic. In it, the Kisses icon is visibly emotional.

“All I wanted for Christmas is that,” she said. Meanwhile, Mariah ensured they were being filmed from the best angle like a true holiday angel. Anitta re-shared the video on her Instagram account and stanned out in the comments section. “MY NUMBER 1 QUEEN,” she gushed. Can we get a collab next? Of course, this is perfect timing for their surprise meet-up. Why is that? Because Anitta makes a special appearance in Mimi’s just-released “All I Want For Christmas Is You” sing-along video. Other artists featured include the likes of Ariana Grande, Katy Perry and Normani.

Dive into that star-studded affair here and then check out the divas’ first encounter below.

Are you excited for their collaboration? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!