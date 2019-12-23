Selena Gomez Includes “Feel Me” On Vinyl Edition Of ‘Rare’

Well, this is surprising. Selena Gomez has included “Feel Me,” a song she first premiered on the Revival World Tour in 2016, as a bonus track on the vinyl edition of Rare (out January 10). Co-written with an all-star cast including Ross Golan, Jacob Kasher and Ammar Malik, the sultry breakup anthem covers similar ground as “It Ain’t Me” and “Lose You To Love Me” — thematically speaking. “No one loved ya like I love ya — never cheat, never lie,” the pop star begins solemnly. “Never put no one above ya, I gave you space and time.”

Selena goes for the jugular later in the song. “She ain’t giving you enough to get you through the night, won’t be caught up in the middle of the highs and lows,” the 27-year-old sings. “Baby as long as you’re not with me, you’ll always be alone.” The late addition of the song to Rare is doubly interesting because Selena hinted that it might never get an official release. “I think the song is one of my favorite songs ever,” she told Carson Daly in 2017. “It’s got a really good vibe, but I don’t know if it will ever be official released.”

See the tracklist of Selena’s Rare vinyl and revisit the live version below.

Selena’s Rare vinyl tracklist:

Side A

Rare

Dance Again

Look At Her Now

Lose You To Love Me

Ring

Vulnerable

People You Know

Side B

Let Me Get Me

Crowded Room (feat. 6LACK)

Kinda Crazy

Fun

Cut You Off

A Sweeter Place (feat. Kid Cudi)

Feel Me

