Pop Miracle! Kylie Minogue Teases New “Grown-Up Disco” Era

Kylie Minogue is giving The Gays (™) everything they want for Christmas. Last year the living legend famously played with her sound by incorporating a little country twang into her traditionally frothy floor-fillers on Golden. However, it looks like she plans to return to familiar territory for her eagerly anticipated follow-up. In an interview with The Guardian, the “Dancing” hitmaker offered up a tantalizing hint about the sonics of a new project. And it sounds very, very promising. “I’m really jazzed about [the music] to come,” she teased.

How would she describe the sound? This is where it gets doubly exciting. “I think it’s going to be getting back on the dancefloor, like grown-up disco; that’s where I want it to be,” Kylie explained. She also offered up an adjective that summarize what she’s going for – “Shimmery.” Sign me up! Other highlights from the interview include discussion of the diva’s historic set at Glastonbury earlier this year. She also chats with interviewer Alan Carr about holiday plans and reveals whether she plays her own music at parties.

All that is exciting, but the best news is that Kylie has another project on the horizon. With any luck, we’ll hear some of it as we move into the new year. In the meantime, dive into the rest of the interview here and revisit her boot-scooting era below.

