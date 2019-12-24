Justin Bieber Announces New Single “Yummy,” Preps Album & Tour

And he’s back! Justin Bieber has been teasing the imminent arrival of a new era for a while now. Things reached a fever pitch in the last few days when he announced a trio of dates (December 24, December 31 and January 3) on social media. The first of those is today, and we just got a slew of information. Instead of dropping the first taste of music as some fans expected, the 25-year-old unveiled a teaser video that breaks down his plans for the new year. What exactly is on the horizon? For starters we’re getting a single called “Yummy” on January 3. Then there’s the album, which I imagine will follow shortly thereafter.

Justin opened up about the project in the video. “I feel like this is different from the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life,” the “10,000 Hours” crooner said. “It’s the music that I’ve loved the most of anything I’ve done.” That’s not all, either. He also announced dates for an accompanying tour. Kicking off May 14, 2020 in Seattle, the show runs through a September 26 set in East Rutherford, New Jersey with stops in most major cities along the way. Oh yeah, we’re getting a docu-series, too. Justin really is doing it all in 2020. At this point in time one question remains: What exactly is coming December 31? We’ll have to wait and see.

In the meantime, pre-save “Yummy” here and check out the announcement video (which includes a couple snippets of new music) below.

