2019 In Review: We Look Back On Mariah Carey’s Historic Year (16 Pics)

2019 is rapidly coming to a close, which means now is the perfect time to look back on everything that went down in the last 12 months. It’s been an action-packed year for some of our favorites. And few celebs had a better time than Mariah Carey. Of course, at the moment all attention is on the Christmas Queen’s 19th number one on the Billboard Hot 100. This year “All I Want For Christmas Is You” finally topped the chart, and it made all sorts of history in the process. There’s still more records to be broken, too. Mimi stands to become the first artist with number one singles in four decades if the festive bop holds the top spot through the first week of 2020.

Talk about a well-deserved honor. However, that’s not all that went down this year. Fresh off the release of her exceptional, Grammy-snubbed Caution in 2018, the skinniest legend embarked on an accompanying world tour. Vocals, looks and justice for Glitter were served in the process. Talent won again at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. There Mariah picked up the coveted Icon Award after delivering a stunning medley of hits. We also got several remixes of and videos for “A No No.” Later in the year, our beloved Lamb Whisperer lent her powerful pipes to “In The Mix,” which serves as the theme song for ABC’s mixed-ish. What else happened? “Obsessed” returned to the charts 10 years after its initial release. Taste.

Then we got a couple iconic interviews. No one throws casual shade like Mariah as proved again by this year’s chat with Cosmopolitan. Jermaine Dupri served piping hot tea by crowning the icon the “greatest songwriter in history.” Can we get that on a medal, please? All that, and then there’s the avalanche of festive gifts we got this year. Truly, we were blessed. Scroll through a gallery of photos up top to revisit the diva’s iconic year. You can also press play on the new music and videos we got below.

“A No No”

“A No No” feat. Stefflon Don

“A No No” feat. Shawni

2019 Billboard Music Awards Medley

“In The Mix”

“Silent Night” from her 1994 concert at St. John The Divine

“Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” from her 1994 concert at St. John The Divine

“Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town” from her 1994 concert at St. John The Divine

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” from her 1994 concert at St. John The Divine

“Hero” from her 1994 concert at St. John The Divine

“All I Want For Christmas Is You (Make My Dreams Come True Version)” Video

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” Star-Studded Sing-Along

What was your favorite thing Mimi did in 2019? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!