2019 In Review: We Revisit Rihanna’s Fashionable Year (20 Pics)

2019 is rapidly coming to a close, which means now is the perfect time to look back on everything that went down in the last 12 months. It’s been an action-packed year for some of our favorites. And of course that includes Rihanna. Now, let’s start with the obvious. Despite teasing and trolling us relentlessly, the 31-year-old hasn’t released R9… Yet. However, she’s offered a couple hints about the reggae-inspired project in various interviews (Vogue and T). And her latest teases on social media have some members of the Navy convinced that we may get something before the end of the year.

Don’t hold your breath, but stranger things have happened. That being said, even without the gift of new music, Rihanna really did it all in 2019. The mega-famous mogul turned her attention to building some of her other empires – namely her fashion and makeup lines. That and we also got a visual autobiography. And we were graced with some very iconic photos in the process. Scroll through a gallery of pics up top to revisit Rihanna’s very, very chic year. Traditionally we’d say you can check out all the new music we got below. But… ya know. Fingers crossed we get something on that front in the near future.

In the meantime, revisit the criminally underrated “Kiss It Better” off ANTI.

