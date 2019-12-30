Lindsay Lohan To Manage Her Sister Aliana Lohan’s Music Career

Lindsay Lohan snatched all the pop girls’ wigs when she announced plans to stage a musical comeback earlier this year. However, the chanteuse is taking her glorious time putting things together. Back in September we got a first taste of the project when a song called “Xanax” premiered on IGTV. But Linds has kept relatively quiet on the subject since. That may be because she’s been busy with a different responsibility. Yesterday (December 29) she hopped on social media to reveal that she is now managing her sister Aliana Lohan’s music career.

“ITS HAPPENING,” she gushed alongside a photo of her younger sister smiling behind a microphone. “I am now managing my sister, my little princess. Gorgeous singer. ONLY THE BEST!” Who else is involved in Aliana’s pop takeover? According to Lindsay’s post, it looks like super-producer Steve Aoki is in the mix. The news came around the same time that Aliana posted an update from within the studio. And suddenly things make a little more sense. Back in 2016, the “Rumors” diva teased plans to drop her third album. There was one caveat though.

First Aliana had to have her moment in the sun. Perhaps we’ll get the follow-up to 2005’s A Little More Personal (RAW) after her sister’s album? We’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime check out both of their latest updates below.

