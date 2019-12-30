Hailee Steinfeld Will Ring In 2020 With New Song “Wrong Direction”

Hailee Steinfeld is marking the start of a new decade in serious style. While most of the general public will kick off 2020 nursing by hangovers after a night of exuberant celebrations, the 23-year-old is doing so with the gift of new music. Today (December 30), she took to social media to announce that a single called “Wrong Direction” drops January 1. And based on a photo that she posted yesterday, it looks like it may be arriving alongside a video. This marks the hitmaker’s first musical release since unveiling “Afterlife” back in September.

The poetic track was taken from Apple TV’s series Dickinson, which Hailee starred in. It will be interesting to see if “Wrong Direction” follows a similar sonic path. No matter what, it is bound to be a bop. Since launching her music career in 2015, the “Starving” diva has graced us with one slickly produced gem after another. Here’s to hoping that her debut album follows sometime in 2020 as well. In the meantime, prepare for “Wrong Direction” by checking out the cover art below and pre-saving the track here.

