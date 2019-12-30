Ava Max Deals With Breakup Blues On New Bop “On Somebody”

2019 is rapidly coming to a close, but Ava Max isn’t done with the year just yet. The 25-year-old will officially close things out with a performance tomorrow on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. But before that she’s got a couple more musical releases up her sleeves. The first – a collaboration with Alan Walker called “Alone, Pt. II” – was a standout in last week’s New Music Friday lineup. And she’s back again today (December 30) with her latest solo single “On Somebody.” This time around the hitmaker is dealing with a serious case of breakup blues.

“Heartbreak. Heartbreak is a motherfucker,” Ava wisely declares on the opening lines. And although she knows that moving on is the right decision, the “Salt” diva realizes what she’s missing on the chorus. “Oh my, my, my, my, my, my. I see you moving side to side, side, side, side, side. Two hands on you that aren’t mine,” she coos. “You never know how much you’re on somebody ’til they’re on somebody else.” Hello, relatable content. All things considered, this is one of my favorite songs we got from the breakout star this year. And here’s the best part: There’s more on the way in 2020.

While we wait to see what Ava has in store for the new year, press play on “On Somebody” below.

