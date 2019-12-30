Mariah Carey Becomes First Artist With Hot 100 #1’s In Four Decades

Mariah Carey just made history on the Billboard Hot 100… Again. The Queen of Christmas broke a slew of records earlier this month when “All I Want For Christmas Is You” finally reached the top spot. The enduring bop became her 19th number one. It also holds the record for the longest trip to the pinnacle position. Not only that, but it made Mimi one of an elite class of musicians with chart-toppers in three decades. Here’s where it gets even more exciting. Today (December 30), Billboard confirmed that “AIWFCIY” remains at number one for a third consecutive week. Now the Lamb Whisperer is the only artist with number ones in four decades.

The news comes following a slew of creative marketing techniques. In honor of the song’s 25th anniversary, Mariah sold signed CD singles. She also dropped a couple new videos for the track. One is a star-studded sing-along featuring cameos from the likes of Ariana Grande, Katy Perry and Anitta. It is fantastic to see all that hard work paying off and to see that talent wins again. This is the perfect way for the diva to cap off an award-winning year. Hopefully, she’ll ring in the decade with even more surprises up her sleeves. Revisit the iconic bop below to celebrate the skinny legend’s latest record-breaking achievement.

