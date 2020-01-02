It’s Happening! Miley Cyrus Teases The Start Of A New Era

New Miley Cyrus is coming… again. Last year the 27-year-old launched a new era with She Is Coming. The EP serves as the first third of a forthcoming album called She Is Miley Cyrus. However, things got surprisingly quiet on the music front after “Slide Away” arrived as a stand-alone single. That changed with the start of a new year. In a post that went up yesterday (January 1), the superstar looked back on everything that went down in the last decade. She ended the retrospective visual with a tease of new music and a promise that she is here.

The teasing continued today with the release of a new promo pic. “New Year. New era,” Miley wrote alongside the cheeky look. So far, she hasn’t confirmed an official release date. However, I’m thinking that we could be getting a single if not another EP in the coming weeks. It remains to be seen if any of the titles she showed on an Instagram Live video last year will make the tracklist. If so, then we may be getting collabs with Cardi B and Shawn Mendes. The other question I have is what is happening with her rumored project with boyfriend Cody Simpson.

Perhaps they’ll introduce Bandit & Bardot on She Is Here? We’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime check out her latest teasers below.

Are you excited for Miley’s new music? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!