Get Ready: Ellie Goulding Confirms Her New Album Comes This Year

It’s been a long five years since Ellie Goulding dropped her last album Delirium. Thankfully, in that time the hitmaker kept us well-fed with a series of buzz tracks and promo singles. That includes her most recent release – a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “River.” Her take on the soulful standard claimed the top spot on the charts in the UK for Christmas. And she must be feeling particularly generous after netting her third number one. Why do I say that? Because she celebrated by taking to social media to announce that her new LP arrives this year.

“EG4 // 2020,” she wrote in a direct but nonetheless exciting message to her fans. It will be interesting to see what if any of the promo tracks she’s released make the final tracklist. In the last two years alone we’ve gotten a slew of content. That includes her Diplo and Swae Lee-assisted “Close To Me,” “Flux” and “Sixteen.” She also made history on the Billboard Hot 100 with last year’s Juice WRLD duet “Hate Me.” Any of the above would be welcome on the project. However, I’m sure she’ll keep us guessing for a while.

In the meantime, check out her tweet below.

EG4 // 2020 — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) January 1, 2020

