From Lana Del Rey To Charli XCX, 20 Must-See Acts At Coachella 2020

Grab your festival gear and get ready to book a flight to Indio, California. Why’s that? Because last night (January 2) they revealed the lineup for Coachella 2020, and it promises to be one of the biggest festivals of the year. Expectations were high after recruiting the likes of Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK and Billie Eilish for last year’s event. And organizers didn’t leave us disappointed. This year Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean step up to headline the weeks of April 10 and 17. However, that’s just the tip of a very star-studded iceberg. Who else makes an appearance? Here are the 20 acts we are most excited to see in alphabetical order.

Alec Benjamin

Alec Benjamin is one of the brightest shining stars in a new class of artists. The hitmaker made waves with last year’s Narrated For You, which housed streaming giant “Let Me Down Slowly.” Now he’s steadily building out his latest era with confessional gems including “Mind Is A Prison” and “Must Have Been The Wind.” Hopefully we’re hear some of both when he takes the stage at Coachella in April.

Song we’re most excited to see live: “Let Me Down Slowly”

Anitta

This year’s lineup boasts a truly international lineup of performers. One of the most exciting additions is none other than Brazilian pop goddess Anitta. The Kisses superstar is sure to put on one hell of a show and has a wealth of collaborators including Maluma and Becky G that she could call on as special guests. Perhaps we’ll even have a chance to see her share a stage with Mariah Carey after their Aspen meet-up!? Don’t blame me for dreaming!

Song we’re most excited to see live: “Banana” feat. Becky G

BIGBANG

Last year BLACKPINK made history as the first-ever K-Pop girl group to play Coachella. This year, the genre is represented by none other than BIGBANG. The legendary hitmakers went on hiatus in 2018 so that several members could complete their obligatory military service. But they’re clearly ready to stage a comeback. And what better platform to relaunch than at Coachella where they can hopefully premiere some new music alongside storied hits?

Song we’re most excited to see live: “FLOWER ROAD”

Calvin Harris

With his incredible collection of mega-hits and star-studded lineup of collaborators, Calvin Harris easily could have nabbed a headlining spot at this year’s festival. He’s sure to treat the audience to no shortage of bops during his set, and I’d love to see appearances from the likes of Dua Lipa or even Normani.

Song we’re most excited to see live: “One Kiss” feat. Dua Lipa

Carly Rae Jepsen

With her impeccable discography of bubblegum bops, Carly Rae Jepsen is an obvious choice for a music festival lineup. That’s why it’s so exciting to see her making an appearance at Coachella this year. The pop princess is sure to wow the audience and has no shortage of songs to choose from. Also, is this a sign that a new album is on the way? Or are we finally getting a Side B to last year’s Dedicated? Either sounds like a good prospect to me.

Song we’re most excited to see live: “Too Much”

Charli XCX

Get ready to head to the year “2099” when Charli XCX hits the stage at Coachella. The pop futurist dropped one of the best albums of 2019, and it is sure to be heavily represented on her setlist. Hopefully she strikes the perfect balance between collabs like her truly excellent Christine & the Queens-assisted “Gone” and solo material such as the confessional “White Mercedes” while nailing down her setlist. I also wouldn’t be remotely surprised if she has something new up her sleeves to wow us with.

Song we’re most excited to see live: “Gone” feat. Christine & the Queens

Chelsea Cutler

Chelsea Cutler stole my heart with “I Was In Heaven” last year. The bittersweet gem highlights the might of her pen and is the perfect song for anyone who is going through it. Now the rising star is due to make waves with her debut LP How To Be Human this month, and she’s bound to keep the good vibes going with her set at Coachella. Expect to feel no shortage of emotions when she takes the stage.

Song we’re most excited to see live: “I Was In Heaven”

Conan Gray

Conan Gray established himself as One To Watch when he landed a viral hit straight out of the gate with “Idle Town.” Since then he’s quickly built out a very impressive discography. And he’s bound to get the audience bopping along to cuts like his most recent single “Maniac” when he makes an appearance at Coachella this year.

Song we’re most excited to see live: “Crush Culture”

Frank Ocean

An inspired choice! This year Frank Ocean headlines Coachella’s Sunday performances, and he is sure to bring no shortage of hits to the festival. Better yet is the implication that more music is on the way. Does this mean a follow-up to 2016’s Blonde is finally dropping this year? Prayerfully we’ll get more information in the coming weeks.

Song we’re most excited to see live: “Moon River”

Kim Petras

Can I get a woo-ah? Pop’s ascendant Queen of Bops is hitting Coachella in a big way. This year Kim Petras makes her debut at the festival. And the rising star is bound to make a splash with bangers like “Got My Number” or the solid-gold “Heart To Break.” With such an expansive discography it’s going to be hard for her to nail down a setlist. However, I’m hoping she invites a couple guests onstage, too.

Song we’re most excited to see live: “Got My Number”

Lana Del Rey

The biggest misstep with this year’s lineup is having Lana Del Rey take the stage but not selecting her as a headliner. After dropping one of 2019’s very best albums (Norman Fucking Rockwell), the Grammy nominee deserves so much more than she got. That being said, she’s sure to exude nothing but grace and is bound to attract an impressive audience.

Song we’re most excited to see live: “Doin’ Time”

Lauren Daigle

Breakout gospel star Lauren Daigle will take a break from her first-ever world tour to stop by Coachella for a pair of must-see performances. Expect the “Rescue” star to wow with breathtaking vocals and predictably uplifting lyrics.

Song we’re most excited to see live: “You Say”

Lewis Capaldi

2019 really was Lewis Capaldi’s year. The 23-year-old slowly conquered the world with streaming giant “Someone You Loved.” And he’ll continue laying the groundwork for an extended takeover with a set at Coachella this year. It’s safe to say that we should expect a very emotional set comprised of heartrending balladry that will leave us deep in our feelings.

Song we’re most excited to see live: “Someone You Loved”

Lil Nas X

Speaking of artists who ruled the globe in 2019, here’s another. With the record-breaking success of “Old Town Road,” the Atlanta native more than earned his spot on festival lineups. Of course, he can invite any of his approximately one billion remix partners onstage to join him for his set. However, I’m also looking forward to seeing him play “Panini” and possibly bringing Cardi B up for “Rodeo.”

Song we’re most excited to see live: “Old Town Road.”

MARINA

MARINA staged a comeback in a serious way last year. After a soft rebrand the pop icon dropped her first new album in four years. And she’s set to continue that with a performance at Coachella in 2020. I’m hoping her set includes several gems off LOVE + FEAR (justice for “Orange Trees”) alongside some of her classics. There’s no doubt in my mind that “How To Be A Heartbreaker” still goes off in a live setting.

Song we’re most excited to see live: “Orange Trees”

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion cemented her status as one of rap’s leading women in 2019. And she’ll really nail that point home with a spot at Coachella. If you need any evidence of her status, just take a look at her second-tier billing on the first day of the festival’s lineup. And it’s say to say that the diva will bring the heat with a hit-filled set.

Song we’re most excited to see live:

MIKA

2019 was a year for pop-saving comebacks with a slew of our favorite artists returning to the forefront with new albums. One of the most exciting releases came from MIKA who dropped My Name Is Michael Holbrook, which housed no shortage of bold bops. Those will hopefully be on full display when the hitmaker stops by Coachella for a sure-to-be electrifying set.

Song we’re most excited to see live: “Sanremo”

Pabllo Vittar

We’re bound to be treated to nothing but bops and bangers when Pabllo Vittar takes the stage at Coachella. The drag superstar has a bevy of excellent collabs to her name including a recent appearance on Iggy Azalea’s Wicked Lips EP and her Charli XCX-assisted “Flash Pose.” I wouldn’t be opposed to seeing both stars making cameos for must-see onstage moments.

Song we’re most excited to see live: “Flash Pose” feat. Charli XCX

Sasha Sloan

Sasha Sloan is quickly establishing herself as one of pop’s most prolific rising stars. The 24-year-old just keeps dropping solid-gold but deeply emo gems. And those will hopefully all get their moment in the sun once Sasha takes the stage this April. This is another set that is guaranteed to leave you deep in your feelings.

Song we’re most excited to see live: “Dancing With Your Ghost”

Weyes Blood

Weyes Blood pulled off an impressive feat with last year’s Titanic Rising. The cinematic, lushly-orchestrated LP sets her apart from her peers and landed her on our list of the best albums of 2019. Hopefully she’ll bring the gems and cuts from her 2016 effort Front Row Seat To Earth to life at Coachella this year.

Song we’re most excited to see live: “Something To Believe”

Who are you most excited to see at Coachella? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!