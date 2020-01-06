Coming Soon? Hayley Williams Preps Solo Music Project

UPDATE: It appears that Hayley Williams is readying a song called “Petals For Armor,” and it arrives January 22. Check out the teaser below.

Hayley Williams celebrated her 31st birthday by giving us a gift. Late last month the Paramore frontwoman hopped on social media to tease what appears to be a new solo project. “I’m putting out some new music next year,” she wrote. “With the help of some of my closest friends, I made something I’m going to call my own.” According to that note, we’d get a first taste of the “really special project” in January. And now it looks like the release date may be right around the corner. At least that’s what fans think after some cryptic posts appeared on Instagram.

Today (January 6), the hitmaker uploaded three blacked out images to her page. Currently there’s no official description. However, it would make sense that this would be followed by a single cover or (hopefully) news about an album. What does this mean for Paramore? Currently that’s unclear. Back in August Hayley said she wasn’t sure what the future held for the group during an interview at Beautycon. That doesn’t necessarily mean the group is done putting out music. In a holiday message posted to Twitter last month the trio said there were still things to come from them.

Maybe it will just be after Hayley has her moment. While we wait for more details, check out her initial tweet and her latest Instagram update below.

